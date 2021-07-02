UNL webinar to focus on conservation program opportunities

Webinar to focus on conservation

The new Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University-Lincoln will cover conservation program opportunities for producers and landowners during a webinar at noon July 8.

Amid the discussion of climate-smart agriculture and policy proposals for conservation and resource management, there are many ideas about the future of agriculture and conservation efforts. While there may be more developments to come, there are significant programs and opportunities now. Whether producers and landowners are looking at what can be done with various programs, or what programs can help to accomplish conservation goals, there are numerous incentives available.

The webinar will focus on the growth of conservation programs and investments over time, and the range of program opportunities available to producers and landowners. It will be hosted by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics, and include a panel of experts from USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

It is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, held every Thursday. It is a continuation of the long-running series by the Extension Farm and Ranch Management team, which is now housed in the center.

The new interdisciplinary center opened June 28 to support informed economic decision-making in agriculture through research, extension and education. For more about the center, and to register for the July 8 webinar, visit https://cap.unl.edu.

