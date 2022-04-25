UNL webinar to focus on implications of avian influenza

The impact of the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza will be discussed during a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on April 28.

The webinar will discuss the current state of the virus and its implications for markets, poultry wellbeing and biosecurity. It will cover lessons learned from similar outbreaks in 2002 and 2015 and also address protection and impacts related to backyard flocks.

Presenters will be Matthew MacLachlan, an economist with the USDA Economic Research Service; Don Reynolds, a professor and poultry veterinarian in the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; and Sheila Purdum, a professor of poultry nutrition at in the university’s Department of Animal Science.

Registration is free at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

