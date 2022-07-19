UNL webinar will offer strategies for direct marketing meat to consumers

A webinar that will be presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on July 28 will cover tips, tools and strategies for successfully direct marketing meat to consumers.

“So You Want to Direct Market Your Meat to Consumers? Now What?” will feature a panel that includes perspectives from a producer, a meat processor and an industry expert. They will offer “how to” advice and describe common pitfalls to avoid.

Panelists will include Gary Sullivan, an associate professor in the Department of Animal Science at the university; Charlie Emswiler, owner and operator of Wahoo Locker; and Mariel Barreras, founder of Barreras Family Farm LLC., in Blair, who has extensive knowledge in marketing, sales and growth planning. Dennis will host the webinar.

Register on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, cap.unl.edu/webinars.