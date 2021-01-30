Webinar on livestock traceability to look at impact, costs for producers

A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon on Feb. 4 will look at the amount that livestock producers are willing to pay for traceability programs.

The Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has recently closed its comment period on a potential new policy on animal identification and traceability. The webinar will review this policy, how it impacts producers, how much buyers are willing to pay and how much sellers require to be compensated for a voluntary traceability program

Presenters will include Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; James Mitchell, assistant professor of livestock marketing and management, University of Arkansas; and Brian Vander Ley, assistant professor and veterinary epidemiologist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Extension Farm and Ranch Management team is based in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Webinars in the series are hosted every Thursday at noon and aim to assist producers and other agricultural professionals in their decision-making.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

