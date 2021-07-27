 Skip to main content
Webinar planned for grain producers recovering from storm damage
Webinar planned for grain producers recovering from storm damage

Grain bin damage
Courtesy

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar focusing on decision-making strategies for farmers dealing with storm damage at noon on July 29.

Severe weather has recently caused extensive damage to crops and storage bins across the state. The webinar will discuss crop insurance, marketing and grain storage decisions that many farmers in affected areas are facing and provide strategies for achieving profitability.

The panel discussion will include experts from the university’s Agricultural Economics and Biological Systems Engineering departments. It will be hosted by Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension.

It is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, held at noon every Thursday.

The new interdisciplinary center opened June 28 to support informed economic decision-making in agriculture through research, extension and education. For more about the center, and to register for the July 29 webinar, visit https://cap.unl.edu.

