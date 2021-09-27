Webinar planned on Growing Climate Solutions Act, ag carbon credits

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar offering analysis of the Growing Climate Solutions Act and what it could mean for farmers and ranchers participating in carbon markets. It will begin at noon on Sept. 30.

On June 24, the U.S. Senate adopted S. 1251, the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021. Co-sponsored by 54 senators, including Nebraska’s Sen. Deb Fischer, S. 1251 seeks to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to participate in voluntary carbon credit markets, and to get a fair share of the carbon credit revenue they generate. If adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed by the president, S. 1251 would go a long way in facilitating effective producer participation in US carbon markets.

The webinar will be presented by Dave Aiken, professor and agricultural law and water specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

To register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

