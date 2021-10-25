Webinar to cover managing business relationships with family members

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar offering strategies for meaningful and productive family and business relationships at noon on Oct. 28.

Communication is important for all businesses. This is especially true when your employees and coworkers are family members. The webinar will help farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals who work with producers to learn more about managing family and business relationships with conflict resolution and productive communication.

The webinar will be presented by Ashlee Westerhold, an extension area economist at the University of Idaho.

It is the first in a monthly series of webinars designed to benefit applicants in the Nebraska Land Link program, which works to match farmers or ranchers seeking land with landowners who are looking to find successors. Prospective landowners and land seekers can apply to the program for free at https://cap.unl.edu/landlink. Applications are then matched with compatible counterparts so that a mutually beneficial partnership can be forged over the course of a transition plan, with facilitation by Nebraska Extension professionals.

To register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.