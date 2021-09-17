 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webinar to cover paperwork organization, retention for farmers and ranchers
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Webinar to cover paperwork organization, retention for farmers and ranchers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Agriculture paperwork
Courtesy

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar on best practices for collecting, filing and securing important documents at noon on Sept. 23.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The webinar, “Don’t Drown in Paperwork,” will be hosted by Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist and educator with Nebraska Extension. She will cover how long farmers and ranchers should keep documents such as receipts, invoices, tax returns and more, while presenting strategies on staying organized. The webinar aims to help agricultural businesses to be more organized and gain knowledge about the kinds of documents that need to be retained (and those that do not).

It will be presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, held every Thursday at noon.

To register for the webinar, visit the center’s website at https://cap.unl.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News