Webinar to cover profitability, benchmarking for beef producers

Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management webinar series continues at noon on Thursday, May 20, with a presentation on benchmarking and profitability in beef operations.
Benchmarking a cow-calf operation by comparing it to other similar operations can give producers a tool to look at ways to improve their business. This webinar will look at 31 commercial beef cow-calf operations with 100 or more cows. The information comes from the 2019 FINBIN database maintained by the University of Minnesota for the states of Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The presentation will include key factors that make a beef operation profitable according to this benchmarking data.
The webinar will be presented by Randy Saner, an extension educator in Lincoln County, and Matt Stockton, an ag economist with Nebraska Extension.
The webinar is part of a weekly series produced by the Farm and Ranch Management team in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars.