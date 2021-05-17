Webinar to cover profitability, benchmarking for beef producers

Benchmarking a cow-calf operation by comparing it to other similar operations can give producers a tool to look at ways to improve their business. This webinar will look at 31 commercial beef cow-calf operations with 100 or more cows. The information comes from the 2019 FINBIN database maintained by the University of Minnesota for the states of Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The presentation will include key factors that make a beef operation profitable according to this benchmarking data.