Webinar to cover U.S. meat exports, livestock markets

The growing role of exports in livestock markets will be the focus of a Nebraska Extension webinar that will start at noon on Thursday, June 3.

Exports account for a significant share of U.S. pork and beef production, especially for certain cuts, adding value to every animal produced.

The U.S. Meat Export Federation is working to build a strong demand for U.S. high quality, high value beef and pork, highlighting sustainability and health as well as quality, to proactively address consumer questions. The webinar will cover the current global demand for red meat, how U.S. beef and pork exports have been performing and how exports are related to livestock markets and meat prices.

It will be presented by Erin Borror, an economist with the U.S. Meat Export Federation, a nonprofit trade association that works to develop international markets for U.S. beef, pork, lamb and veal.

The webinar is part of a weekly series produced by the Extension Farm and Ranch Management team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars.

