Webinar to cover USDA ag assistance programs CFAP 2, ARP

A webinar on agricultural assistance available to producers through USDA programs will be presented at noon on Thursday, May 6, by Nebraska Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency Nebraska State Office.

Farmers and ranchers may have heard of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative (PAP), the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). All have been in the news, but what do they mean for Nebraska’s producers?

The webinar will provide an overview of each program and give direction for farmers and ranchers regarding the current open application period for CFAP 2 at FSA offices across the state. It will be presented by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Cathy Anderson, production and compliance section chief with the Nebraska FSA State Office.

The webinar is part of a weekly series produced by the Farm and Ranch Management team in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars.

