Webinar to explore sustainable groundwater management

California groundwater legislation and the potential applications of similar regulations in Nebraska will be the focus of a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on June 2.

In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability plans. The California Sustainable Groundwater Management Act is now one of the most aggressive groundwater management laws in the West and has features that may be applicable in Nebraska.

The webinar will be presented by Dave Aiken, a professor and extension agricultural law and water law specialist in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics. He will describe the legislation, explain where there are policy disagreements between state and local officials and highlight features of the act that may be considered improvements over their Nebraska counterparts.

It will be hosted on Zoom and registration is open on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, cap.unl.edu/webinars.

