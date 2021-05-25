Webinar to focus on irrigation strategies

Nebraska Extension will present a webinar on irrigation practices that can help increase profit and productivity at noon on Thursday, May 27.

With irrigation season soon to be here, it’s important for producers to consider irrigation strategies and technology that can make a positive impact on their operation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The webinar will share results from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s TAPS program related to the optimal amount of water that should be applied during the growing season. It will also include a discussion about sensors and weather data, as well as the economics of using some of the latest technology.

The webinar will be presented by Matt Stockton, an agricultural economics specialist, Daran Rudnick, an agricultural water management specialist, and Chuck Burr, a water and cropping systems educator.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Testing Ag Performance Solutions (UNL-TAPS) hosts interactive real-life farm management competitions that evaluate profitability and input-use efficiency.

The webinar is part of a weekly series produced by the Farm and Ranch Management team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.