Webinar will focus on viability of winter wheat
Winter wheat
Courtesy

Nebraska Extension will host a webinar on the economic viability of winter wheat at noon on Thursday, April 22.

Wheat is emerging from dormancy and growers are getting their first look at how the crop faired through the winter. Wheat fields planted behind fallow emerged in the fall and have established well. Depleted soil water and dry conditions have slowed wheat emergence in fields that have been continuously cropped. The webinar will offer perspectives from agronomic, economic and crop insurance experts.

Presenters will include Cody Creech, a cropping specialist with Nebraska Extension, Dave Petersen, area claims manager with Rural Community Insurance Services, and Cory Walters, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

