Airport Advisory Committee members got an update on plans for a parking apron and discussed the possibility of getting more hangars when the group met Friday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the consultant’s scope of services for a new parking apron at Fremont Municipal Airport, said Dave Goedeken, director of public works.
When approved, the consultant’s contract can go before the Fremont City Council for consideration.
If that’s approved, the design process can be started and Goedeken said the project is on track for bid letting in May.
“We’re on a pretty tight timeline, but we’re moving forward,” Goedeken said.
Plans are in the works for construction of a new airport terminal and also an aircraft parking apron. The current terminal, built in 1964, needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.
The current parking apron is no longer large enough and Bob Crain, project manager of aviation services of Burns McDonnell in Kansas City, Mo., told the city council last fall that the FAA would like to see the new apron in place before a new terminal is constructed.
Goedeken is also working Anna Lannin, planning and programming division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.
At Friday’s meeting, he said Lannin is fairly certain all funds are secured for the parking apron, estimated to cost $900,000.
Goedeken told the Tribune that at this point he doesn’t think that sum includes the cost of moving the automated weather observing system (AWOS) from the northern side to a southwesterly location on the grounds of the airport.
Advisory committee members voted in April to recommend moving AWOS, because the proposed site plan would conflict with the effectiveness of the weather system’s usage. The new location of the AWOS would be north of the Christensen Field ball fields.
The City of Fremont would pay for moving the AWOS. The Nebraska Department of Aeronautics has a team that would move, test and make it operational, but the city would need to provide electric and communications systems to the new site and build the concrete bases. New equipment would not need to be purchased.
In April, Goedeken said Crain estimated the cost to move the AWOS would be less than $100,000.
Goedeken also shared the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Capital Improvement Plan at Friday’s meeting. The CIP includes improvement needs for the Fremont airport.
Airport officials have been asked to review, edit and return a data sheet by Jan. 25.
Fremont’s airport is eligible for funding under the Airport Improvement Plan and the FAA deadline for submitting 2020 grant requests is Feb. 19.
The state’s CIP plan shows potential federal funds available, based on estimates. That plan estimated the 2019 cost of engineering services for the new apron at $166,667 and $1.4 million to construct the new apron area.
“Those are last year’s numbers,” Goedeken told the Tribune. “I don’t think it’s going to be $1.4 million.”
Goedeken said he must make sure the numbers on this plan are correct and needs to send them to Burns McDonnell to verify them, because they have all the final estimates.
Chairman Ron Vlach asked about getting more hangars at the airport.
Jim Kjeldgaard, fixed base operator at the airport, confirmed that all the hangars at the airport are full.
“We’re constantly getting people asking if we’ve got any hangars,” Kjeldgaard said.
Eric Johnson, a committee member, talked about the Revolving Hangar Loan Program. This is an interest-free loan from the NDOT’s Division of Aeronautics. Johnson said the city would be the entity to apply for the funds.
“They (the state) can’t loan the money to an individual or private entity,” Johnson said.
The state’s aeronautics commission, which meets quarterly, would review the application and make an award based on available funds.
Johnson said this loan goes up to 15 years to be paid back at 70 percent of the eligible cost. The city would supply the remaining 30 percent of the cost.
Johnson added that federal money couldn’t be used for the hangars, because all those funds are going toward the apron and terminal.
During the meeting, Johnson said he’d look into the application process. He noted that there are people with a variety of planes who want a hangar in Fremont. That list would be evaluated regarding hangar size for the application.
Kjeldgaard had a word of caution. The last six T-hangers built had narrower doors than the preceding ones.
“I don’t think you want to get chintzy and make them too narrow,” he said, adding, “These airplanes don’t seem to get any smaller. People will pay for a little extra room.”
The airport has T-hangars with 44-foot-wide doors and larger box hangars with 60-foot-wide doors.
A July 2018 Burns McDonnell report stated there are 58 total based aircraft at the airport, including five multi-engine, two turbine engine (jet) and three helicopters.
When he spoke at the city council meeting in September 2017, Crain showed a list of 18 businesses with local plants, stores and offices that use the airport on a regular basis. Listed businesses included: Walmart; Menards; Taylor & Martin; ADM; 3M and Fremont Beef.
In other business, Kjeldgaard said he’s had reports of a west gate not operating sometimes. But the next time someone goes out, it does work.
Johnson said he noticed that when the temperatures dip below 30 degrees, he can’t get the gate to work, but when it reaches about 40 to 45 degrees it works perfectly. He’d tried to use the gate early Friday morning with a remote and key pad and it didn’t work.
Goedeken said city maintenance workers will check the gate. If they’re unable to fix it, a fencing company will be contacted.
The advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m., the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.