Nana Akenten, a sophomore forward on the Nebraska men’s basketball team, has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, the school announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, has appeared in 28 games this season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He started two games earlier this season.
Huskers coach Tim Miles didn’t reveal much in the way of details Thursday evening during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly, other than to say the suspension will likely last through the end of Nebraska’s season.
“I really can’t get into more than that other than, I wouldn’t have done it unless, one, it was the right thing to do, and two, it hopefully can be a learning experience for Nana,” Miles said. “So he’ll be away from the team. He’ll be at the study table working on everything... But we are a man down that way.
Miles said he informed the team during Thursday’s practice. With Nana out, a team already short on depth used former Husker Brandon Ubel on the scout team as he rehabs from a knee injury.
“Do we need a hit to our depth? No. Is this something I went looking for? No. But it just happens, then as a leader you decide, OK, how am I going to deal with this?” Miles said. “And quite frankly, what’s best for the team, what’s best for the individual, what’s the right thing to do. And the right thing to do is what we did.
The Huskers host Iowa on Sunday in their regular-season finale.
“I told our guys, regardless of your circumstances in life, there aren’t exceptions to the rule. Life isn’t like that,” Miles said. “If you’re going to look for the exception to the rule with your wife or your children or your coworkers, none of those relationships are going to be good. So we’re going to do the right thing, and this is the right thing to do.”