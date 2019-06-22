Aksarben Foundation
In addition to the four-year scholarships administered by the Horatio Alger Association, the Aksarben Foundation awards two-year scholarships to students interested in pursuing careers in the trades. Each year, 100 high school seniors are selected from Metropolitan Community Colleges Career Academies to continue their studies with an Aksarben Career Promise Scholarship.
These scholarships are valued at up to $2,000 each, and payable up to two years, in areas such as information technology, electrical, construction and automotive technologies. As part of our Aksarben Workforce Development initiative, upon completion, these Metropolitan Community College graduates will be qualified for high-demand, high-paying careers right here in Nebraska.
The following area students were named Aksarben Career Promise Scholars:
Ames: James Taylor.
Fremont: Jakub Donscheski, Riley Fox, Alexander Hernandez, Dawson Holverson, Adrian Marino.