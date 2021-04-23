 Skip to main content
All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year - Karsen Jesse, Fremont
All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year - Karsen Jesse, Fremont

Fremont's Karsen Jesse swims in the 100-yard freestyle at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet Saturday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont’s Karsen Jesse is the 2020 All-Area girls swimmer of the year.

Jesse was a workhouse for the Lady Tigers, taking part in four races at the 2020 State Meet.

The lone Lady Tiger in a championship finals finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle, logging a time of 1:59.76.

Jesse also raced in the 500-yard freestyle consolation finals, taking sixth in 5:30.59.

The junior also anchored both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay races.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team combined for a 1:41.46, finishing runner-up in the consolation race while the 400-yard freestyle relay clocked in at 3:46.76 for the fifth fastest time in the consolation finals.

Jesse earned a First-Team All-HAC nod. At the conference swim meet, she set the school record in the 200m race with a time of 1:54.31.

Honorable Mention

Fremont—Madelyn Buck, Lucy Dillon, Elisabeth Meyer, Charlotte Vech, Ellie Schiemann, Addie Schiemann, Grace Blick

*Honorable mention is based on qualification for the state swim meet

