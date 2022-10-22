90th birthday

DeEtta (Pochop) Miller will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 1

An open house honoring DeEtta will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Her family includes her children, Natala Wegner, Dwight and Kristine Zautke, Richard and Paulynn Zautke, and Nadine and Dick Samsel; stepchildren, Rosalind and Dan Painter, Roxanne and Stan Titman, and Victor Miller; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If unable to attend, cards will reach DeEtta Miller at 3316 Armour Drive, Fremont, NE 68025-2284.