45th anniversary: Larry and Marg Fuchs

The family of Larry and Marg Fuchs of Arlington requests a card shower in honor of the couple’s 45th anniversary on June 21.

Cards may be sent to: Larry and Marg Fuchs, 22993 Highway 91, Arlington, NE 68002.

Their children are Jeff and Teri Boies of Lincoln, Russell and Megan Fuchs of Arlington, and Jason and Amber Hansen of Arlington. Their grandchildren are Trenton, Sophie, Liam and Chloe Hansen; Collin and Landon Fuchs; and Avery, Makenzie and Zoey Boies.

Larry and Marg were married June 21, 1975, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

