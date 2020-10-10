50th anniversary: Allan and JoAnn Williams

Allan and JoAnn Williams

Allan and JoAnn Williams will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise card shower.

Allan Williams and JoAnn Goodier were married Oct. 17, 1970, in Fremont, Nebraska. Al was in the Air Force and they lived in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, and England before returning to Fremont in 1974 where they have lived ever since.

The couple has a daughter, Athena (Michael) Hansen of Olathe, Kansas; and a son, Kristopher (Angela) Williams of Fremont. They have six grandchildren, Colin, Rylee, Deacon, Wyatt, Asher, and Peyton.

Help them celebrate by sending a card to Al and JoAnn Williams, c/o Kris Williams, 1054 Eastwood Dr., Fremont, NE 68025, by Oct. 17. Due to COVID-19, the kids will be taking the cards to their parents and having a private celebration.

After Oct. 15, cards may be sent to Al and JoAnn Williams, 1723 E. 20th St., Fremont, NE 68025.

