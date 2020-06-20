50th anniversary: Brad and Kathy Martindale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations to Brad and Kathy (Widhelm) Martindale on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 27, 1970, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, Nebraska. They reside in North Bend and continue to stay busy with their auction business and real estate company in Fremont.

The couple have five children, Brenda (Tony) Allgood of North Bend, Tina (Darin) Boysen of Lincoln, Jason (Lauren) Martindale of Gretna, Katie (Calvin) Pospisil of Morse Bluff and Beth (Doug) Vrana of North Bend. They have 13 grandchildren.

Since we can’t all be together at this time the family is inviting you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card, picture or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes. Cards may be sent to the following address: Mr. and Mrs. Brad Martindale, 640 W. 7th St., North Bend, NE 68649.

