The family of Dick and Rona Shuster of Fremont requests a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th anniversary.

Cards may be sent to: 2223 E. First St., Fremont, NE 68015.

Their children are Dawn Shuster of Omaha and Alissa (Jaime) Linares of Fremont. They have four grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren.

