50th anniversary: Doug and Carolyn (Lunn) Bruner

Doug and Carolyn (Lunn) Bruner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28. Doug and Carolyn were married Nov. 28, 1970, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Nebraska.

They have two daughters, Melissa (Alejandro) Bruner-Solas of Commerce City, Colorado, and Jena Bruner of Fremont.

Doug is a retired truck driver from Hanson Transfer. Carolyn is a retired insurance specialist from Pathfinder Co.

In lieu of an in-person celebration, due to COVID-19, family and friends are invited to send cards for a card shower to: 2309 E. Military Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

