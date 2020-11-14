 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th anniversary: Eugene and Barbara Frana
View Comments

50th anniversary: Eugene and Barbara Frana

{{featured_button_text}}
50th anniversary: Eugene and Barbara Frana

Eugene and Barbara Frana of Cedar Bluffs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 21.

Due to COVID-19, no event is planned at this time. Their children are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Eugene and Barb Frana, 2241 County Road U, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015.

Eugene and Barbara were married Nov. 21, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs.

Their children are Sally and Dave Stalder of Humboldt, Jake Frana of Cedar Bluffs, and Betsy and Jesse Bolli of Beatrice. They have eight grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News