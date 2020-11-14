50th anniversary: Eugene and Barbara Frana

Eugene and Barbara Frana of Cedar Bluffs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 21.

Due to COVID-19, no event is planned at this time. Their children are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Eugene and Barb Frana, 2241 County Road U, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015.

Eugene and Barbara were married Nov. 21, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs.

Their children are Sally and Dave Stalder of Humboldt, Jake Frana of Cedar Bluffs, and Betsy and Jesse Bolli of Beatrice. They have eight grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0