The family of Jan and Jerry Dickmeyer request a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4th!

Cards may be sent to Jan and Jerry Dickmeyer, 1152 S. 212th Circle, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

Jan and Jerry were married Sept. 4, 1971, at First Congregational Church.

