50th anniversary: Jeanenne and William (Bill) Malmberg
View Comments

50th anniversary: Jeanenne and William (Bill) Malmberg

{{featured_button_text}}
50th anniversary: Jeanenne and William (Bill) Malmberg

Congratulations to Jeanenne and William (Bill) Malmberg on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 10, 1970, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

The couple have four children, LuAnn (Rick) Vogel of Fontanelle, Nebraska, Anita Malmberg of Yukon, Oklahoma, Karla (John) Butterbaugh of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Terry (Tammy) Malmberg of Goldsby, Oklahoma. They have 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Since we can’t all be together at this time the family is inviting you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card, picture or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes. Cards may be sent to the following address: Mr. and Mrs. William Malmberg, 1412 Pepperwood Ct., Fremont, NE 68025.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd and Sharon Schulz
Anniversaries

Lloyd and Sharon Schulz

Please join us in wishing Lloyd and Sharon Schulz a Happy 60th Anniversary on Sunday, June 7, by parading by their home on Jaynes Street and g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News