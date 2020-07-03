50th anniversary: Jeanenne and William (Bill) Malmberg

Congratulations to Jeanenne and William (Bill) Malmberg on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 10, 1970, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

The couple have four children, LuAnn (Rick) Vogel of Fontanelle, Nebraska, Anita Malmberg of Yukon, Oklahoma, Karla (John) Butterbaugh of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Terry (Tammy) Malmberg of Goldsby, Oklahoma. They have 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Since we can’t all be together at this time the family is inviting you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card, picture or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes. Cards may be sent to the following address: Mr. and Mrs. William Malmberg, 1412 Pepperwood Ct., Fremont, NE 68025.