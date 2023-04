Leroy and Diane Sandeen of Fremont will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Common Grounds Hall (south of Salem Lutheran Church), 406 E. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Leroy Sandeen and Diane Buhrig were joined in marriage on April 18, 1973, in Fremont.

They have two sons, Jason and wife Holly Sandeen of Omaha, and Zach and wife Linsey Sandeen with grandchildren, Zander, Zoey and Lincoln, of Council Bluffs, Iowa.