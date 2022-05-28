50th anniversary: Mike and Sharon Mulcahy

Mike and Sharon Mulcahy of rural Wisner/Howells will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 4. They will have an open house from 3-5 p.m. at Zion/St. John Lutheran School. The school is located 8 miles south of Wisner or 3 miles north of Highway 32 on Cuming County Mile Road 6.

Mike and Sharon taught at several Northeast Nebraska schools: Fremont Public, Fremont Trinity, Hooper Immanuel, Columbus Immanuel and Norfolk Christ Lutheran schools, and Zion/St. John Lutheran in rural Wisner.

Sharon taught at Guardian Angels Catholic in West Point, Beemer Elementary, Leigh Community, and Northeast Community College as well as teaching private lessons in Norfolk at the music store. Sharon’s teaching career spanned 40 years from 1970-2011.

Mike has been a delivery driver for Peet’s Feed and Weldon Truck Parts. He also worked at Midland Lutheran College’s cafeteria and Leprino Cheese Plant in Dodge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0