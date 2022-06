Mike and Sharon Robb

Mike and Sharon Robb of Scribner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Michael Robb and Sharon Swoboda were married June 17, 1972, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

They will be celebrating with their children, Tami and Brad Jensen, Jay Robb, and Darci and Sean Person; and grandchildren, Macy and Conner.