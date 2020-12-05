50th anniversary: Roger and Nancy Roach

Fifty years ago on Dec. 12, 1970, Roger and Nancy Roach got married in Red Oak, Iowa, at the First Baptist Church, where his father was the pastor.

They have 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. They have been living in Fremont for 36 years and are active members of Full Life Assembly of God Church.

Because of the coronavirus, there will be no gathering of family and friends. However, if you wish to send a greeting, please do so by sending it to: 384 Sunset Dr., Fremont, NE 68025.

