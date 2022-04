The family of Roger and Suzanne Drews is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 2.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 1330 Dakota St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Their children are Chris and Lisa Gutschow of Elkhorn and Brent and Renee Eastberg of Fremont. They have four grandchildren.

