The family of Wayne and Barbarakay Royuk requests a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary on June 26.

Cards may be sent to: Wayne and Barbarakay Royuk, 1285 W. Dodge St., Arlington, NE 68002.

Their children are Kyle and Amy Royuk of Seward, and Malynda Royuk of Lincoln. They also have three grandchildren.

Wayne and Barbarakay were married June 26, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

