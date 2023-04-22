The children of Lyle and Imogene (Flyr) Wooldrik would like to request a card shower in honor of their parents’ 55th wedding anniversary on April 27, 2023.

They were married on April 27, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska. No gifts requested.

Their children are: Catherine Wooldrik of Lincoln, Nebraska; Mark (Michelle) Wooldrik of West Point, Nebraska; Vickie (Russell) Phillips of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Chad Wooldrik of Omaha. They have eight grandchildren.

Anniversary wishes may be sent to: Lyle and Imogene Wooldrik, 245 21st Rd., West Point, NE 68788.