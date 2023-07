The family of Bryce and Imagene Clifton of Fremont are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4.

Cards may be sent to 112 N. Birchwood Drive, Fremont, NE 68025.

Imagene Scott and Bryce Clifton were married Aug. 4, 1963, in Meadow Grove, Nebraska.

Their children are Curtis and Patricia Batten of Fremont. They have two grandchildren.