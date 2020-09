× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane and Janice Blowers of Fremont are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1960, at St. James Parish in Mead.

They have eight children, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of cards, please offer a prayer of thanksgiving and gratitude to God for all His blessings to us.

Thank you!

