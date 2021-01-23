60th anniversary: Jack and Mary King

Jack and Mary (Fisher) King of Fremont will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 31, 2021.They were joined in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, Nebraska.

They are current members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

Their children include Tammy and Jim White of Talmage, Nebraska, Todd and Christine King of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, and Teri Sucha of Omaha, Nebraska.

Jack and Mary have eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 2537 Kansas Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

