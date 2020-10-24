 Skip to main content
60th anniversary: Leo and Janice Spes
60th anniversary: Leo and Janice Spes

The family of Leo and Janice Spes requests a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th anniversary on Oct. 23.

Cards may be sent to 2017 Pearl St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Leo Spes and Janice Lund were married Oct. 23, 1960, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

They have two daughters, Pam Sawyer and husband Tom of Hickman, Nebraska, and Cathy Wetherell and husband Dave of North Port, Florida; and five grandchildren, Kyle Sawyer and wife Kalli of Omaha, Nebraska, Garrett Sawyer and wife Caitlin of Dorchester, Nebraska, Morgan Onwiler and husband Tim of Shakopee, Minnesota, Andrew Kingry of Fremont, and Emilee Wolfe and husband David of Cedar Bluffs. They also have nine great-grandchildren and one due in March: Levi, Lydia and Laklyn Sawyer of Dorchester; Caden, Emmilyn and Jack Sawyer of Omaha; Elijah and Jonah Onwiler of Shakopee; and Kaelyn Wolfe of Cedar Bluffs.

Leo is retired from the Fremont Police Department after 32 years of service. Janice worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills and stayed home with their daughters.

