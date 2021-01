Richard and Betty Roeder will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Jan. 7, 2021.

They have been members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church all those years. They were married at St. Francis De. Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph, Nebraska, on Jan. 7, 1961.

They have two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

They plan no open celebration at this time.

