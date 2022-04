The family of Dennis and Marsha Carsey wants to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Please join them for cake at “Coffee Hour” on Sunday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, in Fremont.

The couple was married on April 13, 1957, in Omaha. A card shower is requested to honor their celebration and may be sent to 3027 N. Laverna St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Congratulations!!

