70th anniversary: Earl and Elayne Echtenkamp

Earl and Elayne Echtenkamp

The family of Earl and Elayne Echtenkamp of Fremont requests a card shower in honor of their 70th anniversary on July 23.

Cards may be sent to: Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Apt. 608 Echtenkamp, Fremont, NE 68025.

Their children are Sandi McMahon of Fremont, Gordie Echtenkamp of Dallas, Texas, and Lynn Johnson of Georgetown, California. They have six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Elayne Borg and Earl Echtenkamp were married July 23, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Fremont.

