Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The family of Gaylord and Eileen Walraven requests a card shower in honor of the couple’s 70th anniversary.

Cards may be sent to 1830 N. Garfield St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Their children are Jan Phifer of Fremont and Gayleen and Gary Broadstone of Omaha. They have five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three stepgreat-grandchildren.