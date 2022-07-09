 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70th anniversary: Gordon and Irene Goree

FRE ANNIVERSARY Goree-070922.jpg

Gordon and Irene Goree

Gordon and Irene Goree (nee Gerathewohl) will celebrate their 70th anniversary on July 18.

Their children are requesting a card shower in celebration of their milestone anniversary. Cards should be sent to 1125 Hanson Rd., Fremont, NE 68025.

Gordon and Irene’s children are Linda and Bob Betkie, Jan and John Anderson, Roger and Rita Goree, Greg and Candy Goree, all of Fremont, and Joan and Tim Sparks of Lincoln. They have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The couple was married July 18, 1952, in Fremont.

