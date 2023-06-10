Joe and Kathy Lodl

Joe and Kathy Lodl of Fremont will celebrate their 70th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.

All friends and relatives are invited. The couple requests no gifts. No further invitations will be sent. Cards may be sent to: Kathy and Joe Lodl, 3010 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Their children are Rick of Fremont, Jeff of Denver, Cherie, Dawn (Scott Brannon) and Alan (Lei Ye) Zhu of Omaha. They have four grandchildren.

Joe Lodl and Kathy Rohde were married June 18, 1953, in North Bend.