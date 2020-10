The family of Joyce and Bonnie Sanders of Wahoo requests a card shower in honor of the couple’s 70th anniversary on Nov. 8.

Cards may be sent to: Mr. and Mrs. Joyce Sanders, 1792 N. Walnut St., Wahoo, NE 68066.

Their children are Kurt and Sandy Sanders of Fremont, Joni and Paul Pearson of Wahoo, and Jacki (deceased). They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

