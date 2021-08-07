 Skip to main content
70th Anniversary: Norman and Sally Johnson
70th Anniversary: Norman and Sally Johnson

Norman and Sally Johnson were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1951.

Please join them in celebration of their anniversary on Friday, Aug. 13, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Burt County Fairgrounds – Left Field Bar.

