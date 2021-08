Don and Darlene (Nelson) Wiese will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 2021.

They were married Aug. 22, 1946, in Oakland, Nebraska, at the First Lutheran Church and raised their family in the Lyons, Nebraska, area.

They have four daughters, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Please join in the anniversary celebration by sending a card to them at: Don and Darlene Wiese, 9401 Andermatt Dr. #107, Lincoln, NE 68526.

