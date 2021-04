James (JC) and Leona Watson are celebrating their 50th anniversary with an open house at the Eagles Club in Fremont on April 10 from 3-6 p.m.

Hosting the event are their children: Rich and Donna Maple of Fremont and Joel and Lori Knudsen of Schuyler. They have three granddaughters and three great-granddaughters.

The couple were married April 11, 1971, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0