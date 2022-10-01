Anniversary: Rick and Connie Plahn

Rick Plahn and Connie Johnson were married Sept. 30, 1962, in Mead, Nebraska. They will be celebrating with a family gathering with their two children: Deb (Chris) Thacker and Doug (Sonya) Plahn, all of Omaha. They have been blessed with four grandchildren: Meg (Ryan) Rolfzen, Miranda Thacker, Tyler Plahn and Molly Plahn.