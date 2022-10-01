Anniversary: Rick and Connie Plahn

Congratulations to Rick and Connie Plahn as they celebrate their 60th anniversary!
Rick Plahn and Connie Johnson were married Sept. 30, 1962, in Mead, Nebraska. They will be celebrating with a family gathering with their two children: Deb (Chris) Thacker and Doug (Sonya) Plahn, all of Omaha. They have been blessed with four grandchildren: Meg (Ryan) Rolfzen, Miranda Thacker, Tyler Plahn and Molly Plahn.
Friends and family are invited to send anniversary wishes to: 2236 E. 10th St., Fremont, NE 68025.