The family of Russell and Joyce Uehling of Fremont requests a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th anniversary.

Cards may be sent to 2525 Birdie Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

Russell and Joyce were married Oct. 7, 1962, at the Baptist Church in Aplington, Iowa.

Their children are Leha and Phill Manderson of Scribner and Scott and Amy Uehling of Fremont. They have one granddaughter, Addisyn Uehling.